Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 25,155,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 66,257,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

