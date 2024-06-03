Maren Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.1% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $22,398,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

MDY stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $541.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,024. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.