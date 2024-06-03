Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,520.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,641.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,541.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,476.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Group will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

