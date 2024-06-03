Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.