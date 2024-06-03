MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.33

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 2749434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
MassRoots Stock Down 26.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
MassRoots Company Profile
MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MassRoots
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.