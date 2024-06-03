MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $132.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.23.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.79 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

