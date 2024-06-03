McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in McKesson were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 34.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $570.32. 295,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,109. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $383.82 and a 1 year high of $574.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.38 and its 200 day moving average is $506.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

