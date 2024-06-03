MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

