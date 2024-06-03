MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.36 on Friday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
