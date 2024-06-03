MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MediWound to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediWound by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

