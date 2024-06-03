Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDT. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $259,160,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

