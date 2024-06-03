Melodiol Global Health Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 5th (OTCMKTS:COPHF)

Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th.
Melodiol Global Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $9.47.
