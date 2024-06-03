Melodiol Global Health Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 5th (OTCMKTS:COPHF)

Melodiol Global Health Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, June 5th.

Melodiol Global Health Limited engages in the development, cultivation, and distribution of recreational and medical cannabis products in Europe, Canada, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in the development and commercialisation of nutraceutical products; and medical supplies business. The company was formerly known as Creso Pharma Limited and changed its name to Melodiol Global Health Limited in June 2023.

