Meritage Group LP Has $22.35 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Meritage Group LP trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715,201 shares during the period. BlackLine makes up approximately 0.5% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meritage Group LP owned about 0.58% of BlackLine worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.72. 946,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

