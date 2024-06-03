Meritage Group LP Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 6.4% of Meritage Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meritage Group LP owned 0.19% of Union Pacific worth $277,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.82. 5,524,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $191.11 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.