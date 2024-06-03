Meritage Group LP Sells 123 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meritage Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,919,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.45 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 790,965 shares of company stock valued at $390,715,438. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

