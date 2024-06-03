Meritage Group LP Sells 173 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $14,174,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 399.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 42,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 107,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $227.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

