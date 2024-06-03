Metars Genesis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $104,424.83 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $145.86 million and approximately $104,424.83 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for $1.73 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.71453707 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $106,028.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

