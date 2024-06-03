Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $38.01 million and approximately $266,111.14 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,851,471 with 33,178,979 in circulation. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

