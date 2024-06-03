MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $75.40

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $428.77 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $75.40 or 0.00109590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,801.16 or 0.99994746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012157 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.59709173 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $10,915,056.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.