MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 1,837 shares.The stock last traded at $39.98 and had previously closed at $40.01.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 4.09.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

