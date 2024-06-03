Miller Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. 25,386,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

