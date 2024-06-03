Miller Investment Management LP Sells 4,105 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 1,875,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,096. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

