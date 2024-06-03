MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.7 %

MDXG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. 642,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.71. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

