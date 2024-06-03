Mizuho Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $108.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.03.

CPT opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

