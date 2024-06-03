Mizuho Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $110.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

