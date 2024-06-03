Mizuho Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $120.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

