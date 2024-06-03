Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $126.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.46.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $142.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock worth $23,868,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.