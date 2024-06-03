Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.45.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $314.58 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

