Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.35. 6,077,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

