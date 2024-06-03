MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $374.29.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of MDB opened at $236.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in MongoDB by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

