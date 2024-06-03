Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 627,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,987,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 626,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after buying an additional 88,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Cfra upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,417. The company has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.