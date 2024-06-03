Morgan Stanley Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $67.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.75.

AMBA opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.65. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

