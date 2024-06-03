MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $72.11 million and $3.71 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,608,553,883 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.
MovieBloc Token Trading
