Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.2 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$21.13 during trading on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.42.
Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Munters Group AB (publ)
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.