Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.2 days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Munters Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$21.13 during trading on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.42.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

