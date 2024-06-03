MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $155.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $181.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $152.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

