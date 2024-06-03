Nano (XNO) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00001789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $164.84 million and $2.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,135.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00675492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.00120110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00222546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00062496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00089289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

