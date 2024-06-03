Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Nano has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $164.45 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,206.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.08 or 0.00670571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00119829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00228333 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00062133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00088942 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

