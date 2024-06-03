National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $60.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Price Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.