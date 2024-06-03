Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Navigator has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NYSE NVGS opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Navigator has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

