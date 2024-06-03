Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Update

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $46.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.76. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 256.11% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

