NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,988 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 133,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,008 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Exelon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,371,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.20. 3,830,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,403. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

