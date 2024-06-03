NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.88. 2,671,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.53.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

