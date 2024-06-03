NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,199,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,699. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.