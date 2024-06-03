NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.38. 2,772,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,556. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.27. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

