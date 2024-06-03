NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $203,501,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fortinet by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,478,000 after buying an additional 1,285,197 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. 3,560,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

