NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

PGR stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.38. 1,825,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,282 shares of company stock worth $5,884,325. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.