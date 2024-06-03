NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,167,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,677,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.39 and a 200 day moving average of $326.66. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

