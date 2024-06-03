NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,392 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Charter Communications by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.22. 748,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

