NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $130.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get NetApp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. NetApp has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $121.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NetApp by 303.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.