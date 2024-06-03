NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Down to $120.43

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.43, but opened at $117.93. NetApp shares last traded at $116.72, with a volume of 601,742 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NetApp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

