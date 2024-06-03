Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

NBXG traded down 0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching 12.07. The company had a trading volume of 250,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.45. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 12.29.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

